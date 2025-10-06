 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264095
Update notes via Steam Community

Things are coming to life with the help from Unreal Engine, making the environment even richer and more interactive. I Spent a lot of time preparing and tweaking the environment so that it looks beautiful as well as not too heavy, especially on mobile devices. There is a lot of Camera work done in this revision which makes the experience a bit more immersive as well. The star of the show however is the integration of Unreal Engine AI Characters which are now alive within the environment. Not only are they alive but also they now interact with your sailing experience. Try getting close to an island or area and just wait a bit as the behavior is completely different every time.

Some great visuals were added like Bloom, which provide that extra kick in realism but do take their toll on weaker devices so check if it works on yours and if not you can always disable it in the settings.

Main changes in this revision:

  • Character IA Interaction

  • Even smoother environment loads

  • Depth Of Field

  • Bloom

  • Lens Flare

  • Volumetric Enhancements

  • Interactive Camera Work

  • New Sound FX

There has been a lot of math done in this update and i think i put safeties on every aspect but things to happen unexpectedly (as they always do) so if you find a bug or something not working quite right, please let me know so i can look into it. I am also testing each feature on my end but sometimes, with the amount of things i have to keep track of things do slip past by me sometimes.

