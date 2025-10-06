 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20264088 Edited 6 October 2025 – 01:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Copy/paste selection to system clipboard (as base64) with CTRL+SHIFT+C and CTRL+SHIFT+V
  • Discord RPC
  • Updated UI icons (thanks brandon)
  • Add a shadow to most UI text
  • Fix inconstant behavior with cutting/copying
  • Fix crash when loading solutions in some cases
  • Add shadow and a little more padding to histograms
  • Allow advancing test cases with left and right arrow keys

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3385922
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3385923
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3385924
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link