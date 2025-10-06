- Copy/paste selection to system clipboard (as base64) with CTRL+SHIFT+C and CTRL+SHIFT+V
- Discord RPC
- Updated UI icons (thanks brandon)
- Add a shadow to most UI text
- Fix inconstant behavior with cutting/copying
- Fix crash when loading solutions in some cases
- Add shadow and a little more padding to histograms
- Allow advancing test cases with left and right arrow keys
Changelog for v1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 3385922
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3385923
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3385924
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update