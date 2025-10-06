 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264083
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed network interfering with single player games
- fixes some performance issues
Fixed network disconnect and reconnect issues.
- wont see this yet. runs in background.

Added more adjustable graphic settings.
Added extreme low res settings for old PCs

