6 October 2025 Build 20264081 Edited 6 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
A few small fixes and additions.

Waen
- Added some missing kara windows on his normals. This makes it easier to input his Clinch throw and Scorpion Bite attack.

Reversal Options
- Added Forward Punch + Kick option to the Reversals list.
- Added Back Punch + Guard option to the Reversals list.

Bug Fix
- Fixed an oversight that allowed for a divide by zero operation.

That's it. Cheers!

