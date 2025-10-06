A few small fixes and additions.



Waen

- Added some missing kara windows on his normals. This makes it easier to input his Clinch throw and Scorpion Bite attack.



Reversal Options

- Added Forward Punch + Kick option to the Reversals list.

- Added Back Punch + Guard option to the Reversals list.



Bug Fix

- Fixed an oversight that allowed for a divide by zero operation.



That's it. Cheers!