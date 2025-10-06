 Skip to content
6 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes v0.955.3

Bug Fixes
- Fixed several collider issues that could cause the player to get stuck.
- Resolved ladder exit behavior to prevent clipping or being stuck at the bottom.
- Added missing localization texts and fixed several translation errors.

Gameplay Adjustments
- Minor optimizations to player movement and ladder mechanics; player now moves slower when moving backward.
- General polish and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game.

