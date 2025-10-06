Patch Notes v0.955.3



Bug Fixes

- Fixed several collider issues that could cause the player to get stuck.

- Resolved ladder exit behavior to prevent clipping or being stuck at the bottom.

- Added missing localization texts and fixed several translation errors.



Gameplay Adjustments

- Minor optimizations to player movement and ladder mechanics; player now moves slower when moving backward.

- General polish and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game.

