Patch Notes v0.955.3
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several collider issues that could cause the player to get stuck.
- Resolved ladder exit behavior to prevent clipping or being stuck at the bottom.
- Added missing localization texts and fixed several translation errors.
Gameplay Adjustments
- Minor optimizations to player movement and ladder mechanics; player now moves slower when moving backward.
- General polish and quality-of-life improvements throughout the game.
