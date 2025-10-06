 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20264007 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, it's time for a patch update! We really appreciate everyone who has played, and everyone who's taken the time to leave us a review! We're going to keep working on bug fixes and we also have some more additions planned soon :)

v1.0.6 Change Log: Additions

  • Added a new Flashlight tool.

  • Added Popcorn Bucket holder.

  • Now highlights the customer when they are ready to check out / purchase a ticket, except when a worker is already helping them.,

  • Implemented a player un-stucking system for those who've gotten stuck by the doors.,

  • Added dirt spots to tutorial in order to show the player how to use the Tool Belt menu.,

  • Instead of always trashing the theater room, customers can now throw their trash away in a nearby trashcan ( unless they are a bad person, they may just leave it in their seat ),

  • QOL: Auto work at workstation when taking money from customer or clicking on ticket printer.,

  • QOL: Auto put player into projector inspection mode when placing a movie tape or projector bulb.,

  • QOL: Now auto-closes the theater on new day, I think this is the right direction, let me know your thoughts. It's meant to give time to clean/setup...,

  • QOL: Auto pay bills on theater shutdown if possible to avoid the shutdown, also more clear when bills are about due.,

  • QOL: Only break a projector bulb when movie is finished.,

  • Balanced events to be less chaotic.,

  • Checkout register UI makes more sense when using a credit card.,

  • Previously I was playing a random video when running a movie but now each license links to a random video and will always use that video. This will only apply to newly purchased licenses after the update.,

Fixes

  • Can no longer price items super high.,

  • Theater Rug floor customization wasn't saving.,

  • Unlocked customization sections weren't saving.,

  • Movies were playing past 12, soft-locking the game.,

  • Customers no longer leave the theater early, instead they leave the line early to go watch the movie.,

  • Issues with customers leaving bad review due to missing movie, except they already watched it.,

  • Made clapping less annoying.,

  • Issues with customer giving weird change amounts.,

  • Newly loaded save, sometimes customers had 2 requested food items in one hand.,

  • Worker salary wasn't saving.,

  • Issue where you can't open bathroom stall doors, even with no one inside.,

  • Issues with placing tape rack.,

  • When customer events happen (fights, etc.), they now drop the trashed variant of their held items.,

  • Changing price of movie tickets now allow some "padding" room before effecting customer count.,

  • Theater room was missing roof collider.,

  • Taking bulb out of projector doesn't stop movie.,

  • Trashcan duplication issues.,

  • Washing hands animation made customers look like they were sliding.,

  • Movie tape hype wasn't updating.,

  • Can no longer pickup items with using a workstation.,

  • And many many more...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1541373
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link