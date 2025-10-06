Hey everyone, it's time for a patch update! We really appreciate everyone who has played, and everyone who's taken the time to leave us a review! We're going to keep working on bug fixes and we also have some more additions planned soon :)
v1.0.6 Change Log: Additions
Added a new Flashlight tool.
Added Popcorn Bucket holder.
Now highlights the customer when they are ready to check out / purchase a ticket, except when a worker is already helping them.,
Implemented a player un-stucking system for those who've gotten stuck by the doors.,
Added dirt spots to tutorial in order to show the player how to use the Tool Belt menu.,
Instead of always trashing the theater room, customers can now throw their trash away in a nearby trashcan ( unless they are a bad person, they may just leave it in their seat ),
QOL: Auto work at workstation when taking money from customer or clicking on ticket printer.,
QOL: Auto put player into projector inspection mode when placing a movie tape or projector bulb.,
QOL: Now auto-closes the theater on new day, I think this is the right direction, let me know your thoughts. It's meant to give time to clean/setup...,
QOL: Auto pay bills on theater shutdown if possible to avoid the shutdown, also more clear when bills are about due.,
QOL: Only break a projector bulb when movie is finished.,
Balanced events to be less chaotic.,
Checkout register UI makes more sense when using a credit card.,
Previously I was playing a random video when running a movie but now each license links to a random video and will always use that video. This will only apply to newly purchased licenses after the update.,
Fixes
Can no longer price items super high.,
Theater Rug floor customization wasn't saving.,
Unlocked customization sections weren't saving.,
Movies were playing past 12, soft-locking the game.,
Customers no longer leave the theater early, instead they leave the line early to go watch the movie.,
Issues with customers leaving bad review due to missing movie, except they already watched it.,
Made clapping less annoying.,
Issues with customer giving weird change amounts.,
Newly loaded save, sometimes customers had 2 requested food items in one hand.,
Worker salary wasn't saving.,
Issue where you can't open bathroom stall doors, even with no one inside.,
Issues with placing tape rack.,
When customer events happen (fights, etc.), they now drop the trashed variant of their held items.,
Changing price of movie tickets now allow some "padding" room before effecting customer count.,
Theater room was missing roof collider.,
Taking bulb out of projector doesn't stop movie.,
Trashcan duplication issues.,
Washing hands animation made customers look like they were sliding.,
Movie tape hype wasn't updating.,
Can no longer pickup items with using a workstation.,
And many many more...
