Hello Shopkeepers,



This week brings a few new and improved items to Teddy's Haven. Some handy, some shiny, and all worth checking out!



Signage

Need a little more order in your shop? Signs are here! Everyone now has access to these organizing tools, unlocked automatically in the Book of Summoning > Furniture > Decorations.



Aether Infused Cheeses

Cheese has leveled up! Aether Infused Milkweed Cheeses now shine with a beautiful glow. More improvements to other items are on the way, but for now, these are dazzling bright.



General Bug Fixing

The usual round of polish and cleanup continues and those rough edges are getting smoother every week.



Thank you as always for the continued support, shopkeepers!