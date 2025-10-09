🏍️💨Experience the Autobahn action up close – on two wheels!

The Police Motorcycle DLC for Autobahn Police Simulator 3 is OUT NOW!

Available for 7,99€ on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Check it out here! 👉 https://links.aerosoft.com/PoliceMotorcycle

The release of the new Motorcycle DLC for Autobahn Police Simulator 3 coincides with the release of update 1.4.0. We will refrain from providing a comprehensive changelog at this point. Essentially, the update serves to release and integrate the DLC, but also contains a few minor improvements and bug fixes.