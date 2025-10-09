 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20263948 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏍️💨Experience the Autobahn action up close – on two wheels!

The Police Motorcycle DLC for Autobahn Police Simulator 3 is OUT NOW!

Available for 7,99€ on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Check it out here! 👉 https://links.aerosoft.com/PoliceMotorcycle

The release of the new Motorcycle DLC for Autobahn Police Simulator 3 coincides with the release of update 1.4.0. We will refrain from providing a comprehensive changelog at this point. Essentially, the update serves to release and integrate the DLC, but also contains a few minor improvements and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Autobahn Police Simulator 3 Depot Depot 1065522
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2068070 Depot 2068070
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3679160 Depot 3679160
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link