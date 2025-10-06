 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20263938
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the final update before the demo comes out for Next Fest. The playtest version will continue to be available at least until the full game is released.
  • You can see which version you're running on the title screen (playtest, demo, full version).
  • Revamp of the translations for equipment. Translations should be more grammatically correct now.
  • Upgraded the Godot engine version to the latest stable 4.5. This shouldn't caused any issues, but let me know if something is suddenly not working.
  • Previous versions used a constant seed value to assist in debugging. New games will now use a random seed so you will see more variation in dungeon layouts across games.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3998471
Linux 64-bit Depot 3998472
macOS Depot 3998473
