You can see which version you're running on the title screen (playtest, demo, full version).



Revamp of the translations for equipment. Translations should be more grammatically correct now.



Upgraded the Godot engine version to the latest stable 4.5. This shouldn't caused any issues, but let me know if something is suddenly not working.



Previous versions used a constant seed value to assist in debugging. New games will now use a random seed so you will see more variation in dungeon layouts across games.



This is the final update before the demo comes out for Next Fest. The playtest version will continue to be available at least until the full game is released.