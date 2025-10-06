Hey everyone!

We’re thrilled to share that Chapter 3 (Work in Progress) is now playable! Dive into an all-new underwater adventure, where new environments and mysteries await beneath the surface. This chapter introduces fresh story beats, giving you a sneak peek into the next major part of the journey.

Please note: Chapter 3 is still a work in progress, so expect ongoing improvements, new areas, and side quests in the coming weeks. Your feedback at this stage is super valuable, let us know what you think in the community hub or Discord!

🐠 What’s New

New Chapter in an Underwater Area – Explore a mysterious ruin under the sea filled with secrets.

Performance Tweaks & Bug Fixes – Various optimizations and stability improvements.

We’re proud to announce that our game will be part of Steam’s Finnish Games Week from October 6th to October 12th!



Check out the event to discover other great Finnish titles, and if you enjoy our game, don’t forget to share it with your friends during the celebration!

Thank you all for your continued support! 🌊💙