- Removed extra scrap metal from Metrovil to balance out collectable number.
- Fixed the visual bug that caused Allen to be invisible during incubation day.
- Fixed the problem that caused players to get soft lock in Uncharted Ravine if they run out of money.
- Fixed the issue that caused the player to continually ascend in certain parts of the map.
- Fixed other possible soft locks in Eden.
- Fixed the issue that caused noodle shop and mini game scrap metal to not be collectable.
- Fixed the issue with excessive collectable times.
Mole Maiden Version 1.1 is now live
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2000781
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2000782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update