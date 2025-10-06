 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20263852
Update notes via Steam Community
- Removed extra scrap metal from Metrovil to balance out collectable number.
- Fixed the visual bug that caused Allen to be invisible during incubation day.
- Fixed the problem that caused players to get soft lock in Uncharted Ravine if they run out of money.
- Fixed the issue that caused the player to continually ascend in certain parts of the map.
- Fixed other possible soft locks in Eden.
- Fixed the issue that caused noodle shop and mini game scrap metal to not be collectable.
- Fixed the issue with excessive collectable times.

