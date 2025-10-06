- Removed extra scrap metal from Metrovil to balance out collectable number.

- Fixed the visual bug that caused Allen to be invisible during incubation day.

- Fixed the problem that caused players to get soft lock in Uncharted Ravine if they run out of money.

- Fixed the issue that caused the player to continually ascend in certain parts of the map.

- Fixed other possible soft locks in Eden.

- Fixed the issue that caused noodle shop and mini game scrap metal to not be collectable.

- Fixed the issue with excessive collectable times.