Layouts will now save EDID information about displays rather than just going off the index of the desktop. When loading a layout, it will first try to use the saved EDID information to match the display, if that fails, it will fall back to the display index. If that fails, the display will be ignored for this instance of loading the layout.



EDID information should theoretically allow layouts to more accurately recover monitors, even if the port switches, between reboots, and so on. This is fairly experimental, so let me know if it's any better or not!