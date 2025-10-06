Changes
Added a setting to adjust scrolling speed under General/Scroll Speed
Added a field to explicitly set the width of a notification to the Notifications Websocket API.
Layouts toolbar will now change the state of all action buttons based on the state of the current layout.
Layouts configuration files have been migrated to Appdata. All existing layouts should be automatically migrated, and the old folder should be automatically deleted. The new path for layouts files is %AppData%/LocalLow/Xiexe/XSOverlay/layouts/
Layouts will now save EDID information about displays rather than just going off the index of the desktop. When loading a layout, it will first try to use the saved EDID information to match the display, if that fails, it will fall back to the display index. If that fails, the display will be ignored for this instance of loading the layout.
EDID information should theoretically allow layouts to more accurately recover monitors, even if the port switches, between reboots, and so on. This is fairly experimental, so let me know if it's any better or not!
Fixes
Fixed an issue where base scrolling speed was unintentionally extremely fast.
Fixed an issue that caused battery notifications to not be visible, despite playing the sound effect.
Fixed an issue that caused notifications with missing fields to be whack as hell, yo.
Fixed the bee toggle if you've unlocked the bee. You can bee friends again.
Fixed an issue that could cause the bee to spam null reference exceptions when enabled for the first time.
🐝
Notes
I intend for this to be a feature locked build. There will only be minor bug fixes, if any, before this goes to live. For all intents and purposes, treat this like a live build.
In the coming weeks, I intend to update the Keyboard to UI3.0, and will include more heavy hitting bug fixes in that cycle.
Changed depots in beta branch