6 October 2025 Build 20263828 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:46:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you, community, for your feedback - we have learned that the min intra-hand distance required to initiate arm-swing locomotion may have made it hard to use arm-swing and have made change accordingly.
  • A new config option, "min hand distance" is now available in the UI. Defaulting to 0.125, it now allows easier initiation of arm-swing locomotion.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3992321
