6 October 2025 Build 20263750 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌿 Hello, Wildrise Guardians!

We're excited to bring you this update featuring expanded language support to welcome more nature lovers to the restoration journey!

🌎 ¡Bienvenidos! - Latin American Spanish Now Available

  • Full LatAm Spanish Localization - Wildrise now speaks to our Latin American community in their language! Every menu, tutorial, and piece of dialogue has been carefully translated to bring Floofi's adventure closer to Spanish-speaking Guardians across the Americas

Happy restoring, and thank you for helping us grow our global community of Guardians! 🌱

¡Gracias por su apoyo!

