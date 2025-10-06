🌿 Hello, Wildrise Guardians!
We're excited to bring you this update featuring expanded language support to welcome more nature lovers to the restoration journey!
🌎 ¡Bienvenidos! - Latin American Spanish Now Available
Full LatAm Spanish Localization - Wildrise now speaks to our Latin American community in their language! Every menu, tutorial, and piece of dialogue has been carefully translated to bring Floofi's adventure closer to Spanish-speaking Guardians across the Americas
Happy restoring, and thank you for helping us grow our global community of Guardians! 🌱
¡Gracias por su apoyo!
Changed files in this update