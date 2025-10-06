 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20263734
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where selecting a perk would cause the given player to not load in with their items and bait.
Fixed a bug where clients would not always be able to see their perks when in the perk selection screen.

