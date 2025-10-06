 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20263729 Edited 6 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content:

  • New Story in Oasis: Sisters in Time

Unlocked after beating a final boss in Glades with Hina and Sibyl.

Features:

  • The Bestiary has been reworked.

  • ~4x the amount of Areas are shown at once.

  • Areas with undefeated enemies and unfound loot can be filtered.

  • Zones are now separated in the Stats Menu.

  • Many bug fixes and QoL improvements.

  • Runes

  • Runes are special upgrades that are exclusive to Ascended Mode.

  • Runes are generated at the start of a Save. There are 5 Runes per Story. 

  • Runes can be upgraded using Rune Points. Rune Points replace the Progress Based EXP Multiplier.

  • Runes are generated somewhat randomly. 

    • One Rune will always be +EXP Multi.

    • One Rune will always be +Stat Point/Level.

    • One Rune will mostly randomly be +Movespeed or +Distance/Encounter.

    • One Rune will randomly be +Stat Multi or +Stat/Turn Multi.

    • One Rune will randomly be +Initial Combo, +Missing HP Heal/Attack or Turn, +Stat/Stat Point, +Stat Under 50% HP, or +Encounter Points.

  • The cost to upgrade and the amount that each Stat increases by is randomly generated.

  • Each Story has a Rune effect multiplier associated with it. This allows for the balancing of specific stories in Ascended.

  • Runes only apply to the Story that they are attached to.

  • There is now an End Run hotkey.

    • Thanks to AirHater for suggesting this.

  • There are now Character swap hotkeys.

Balance Changes:

  • Ascended

    • Ascended no longer gives Stat Points/Level.

    • All Stats in Ascended are now nerfed, including Movement Speed and Distance/Encounter.

    • Runes were added to compensate for the nerfs above.

  • Oasis Enemies give more Experience early and less Experience late.

    • About 10% more early, and 15% less late.

  • Sibyl’s Special Move now grants higher Stat multipliers, but less Extra Stats Under 50% HP.

  • Hina’s Augments have higher costs in Glades.

  • All of Stan’s Special Equipment in Oasis now heals. Other aspects of his Special Equipment have been nerfed to compensate.

  • Various minor changes to Character’s Equipment.

  • All Enemies in Glades now have 2 less Attack.

    • Ascended’s first fight is now easily possible without extra Stat Points.

Minor Changes:

  • In Ascended, stats based on the level of the enemies are no longer shown until you have defeated all Enemies in that Area.

  • The notification to try Ascended now animates correctly.

  • The Highest Gold reached is now saved properly in Multi-Character Stories.

    • Thanks to Wind for finding this.

  • Auto Allocation will now happen after Sibyl’s Special Move has completed.

    • Thanks to Fro0o0o0os for finding this.

  • On Android, the game no longer instakills you for switching apps while playing hardcore in Ascended mode.

    • Thanks to Snowflake for finding this.

  • Left and Right Shift can no longer be used as hotkeys.

  • The order of the hotkeys has changed slightly.

  • The Achievement Menu in the Stats Menu no longer gives outdated information.

    • Thanks to AirHater for finding this.

  • Fixed a typo.

    • Thanks to ShowmDowm for finding this.

