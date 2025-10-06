Content:
New Story in Oasis: Sisters in Time
Unlocked after beating a final boss in Glades with Hina and Sibyl.
Features:
The Bestiary has been reworked.
~4x the amount of Areas are shown at once.
Areas with undefeated enemies and unfound loot can be filtered.
Zones are now separated in the Stats Menu.
Many bug fixes and QoL improvements.
Runes
Runes are special upgrades that are exclusive to Ascended Mode.
Runes are generated at the start of a Save. There are 5 Runes per Story.
Runes can be upgraded using Rune Points. Rune Points replace the Progress Based EXP Multiplier.
Runes are generated somewhat randomly.
One Rune will always be +EXP Multi.
One Rune will always be +Stat Point/Level.
One Rune will mostly randomly be +Movespeed or +Distance/Encounter.
One Rune will randomly be +Stat Multi or +Stat/Turn Multi.
One Rune will randomly be +Initial Combo, +Missing HP Heal/Attack or Turn, +Stat/Stat Point, +Stat Under 50% HP, or +Encounter Points.
The cost to upgrade and the amount that each Stat increases by is randomly generated.
Each Story has a Rune effect multiplier associated with it. This allows for the balancing of specific stories in Ascended.
Runes only apply to the Story that they are attached to.
There is now an End Run hotkey.
Thanks to AirHater for suggesting this.
There are now Character swap hotkeys.
Balance Changes:
Ascended
Ascended no longer gives Stat Points/Level.
All Stats in Ascended are now nerfed, including Movement Speed and Distance/Encounter.
Runes were added to compensate for the nerfs above.
Oasis Enemies give more Experience early and less Experience late.
About 10% more early, and 15% less late.
Sibyl’s Special Move now grants higher Stat multipliers, but less Extra Stats Under 50% HP.
Hina’s Augments have higher costs in Glades.
All of Stan’s Special Equipment in Oasis now heals. Other aspects of his Special Equipment have been nerfed to compensate.
Various minor changes to Character’s Equipment.
All Enemies in Glades now have 2 less Attack.
Ascended’s first fight is now easily possible without extra Stat Points.
Minor Changes:
In Ascended, stats based on the level of the enemies are no longer shown until you have defeated all Enemies in that Area.
The notification to try Ascended now animates correctly.
The Highest Gold reached is now saved properly in Multi-Character Stories.
Thanks to Wind for finding this.
Auto Allocation will now happen after Sibyl’s Special Move has completed.
Thanks to Fro0o0o0os for finding this.
On Android, the game no longer instakills you for switching apps while playing hardcore in Ascended mode.
Thanks to Snowflake for finding this.
Left and Right Shift can no longer be used as hotkeys.
The order of the hotkeys has changed slightly.
The Achievement Menu in the Stats Menu no longer gives outdated information.
Thanks to AirHater for finding this.
Fixed a typo.
Thanks to ShowmDowm for finding this.
