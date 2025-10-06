Content:

New Story in Oasis: Sisters in Time

Unlocked after beating a final boss in Glades with Hina and Sibyl.

Features:

The Bestiary has been reworked.

Many bug fixes and QoL improvements.

Zones are now separated in the Stats Menu.

Areas with undefeated enemies and unfound loot can be filtered.

~4x the amount of Areas are shown at once.

Runes are special upgrades that are exclusive to Ascended Mode.

Runes are generated at the start of a Save. There are 5 Runes per Story.

Runes can be upgraded using Rune Points. Rune Points replace the Progress Based EXP Multiplier.

Runes are generated somewhat randomly. One Rune will always be +EXP Multi.

One Rune will always be +Stat Point/Level.

One Rune will mostly randomly be +Movespeed or +Distance/Encounter.

One Rune will randomly be +Stat Multi or +Stat/Turn Multi.

One Rune will randomly be +Initial Combo, +Missing HP Heal/Attack or Turn, +Stat/Stat Point, +Stat Under 50% HP, or +Encounter Points.

The cost to upgrade and the amount that each Stat increases by is randomly generated.

Each Story has a Rune effect multiplier associated with it. This allows for the balancing of specific stories in Ascended.