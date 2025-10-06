

🌱 Updated on GoG, Steam as well as the Demo:





🌙 Additions 🌱 Updated with Unity engine patch to fix platform’s potential security vulnerability

⚠️ This engine update has an odd bug in it caused by animations. We’re continuing to find more ways to ensure it doesn’t happen until they fix the issue, but it seems to mainly happen when the game is running in the background (like you’re using other software while it’s also going).



If it does occur you’ll know when your game slows down unexpectedly. It’s fixable by closing out or going back to the main menu and loading. We’ll be continuing to run tests, but if this does happen we’d love to get your player log files if you get a chance to send it our way! We can pinpoint any remaining instances of it occurring.



It hasn’t been common after some checks we put in, but we’re still on the lookout for it, sorry for any future trouble! We had to update the engine for their security thing, and engine updates can be shaky.





🎨 Visuals 🌱 Small update to the wiggly physics for things like hair





🌸 UI 🌱 Journal notes now save ordering correctly

🌱 Fixed bug with leveling up where skill points of (specifically) 40 and 20 did not receive correct modifiers

🌱 Fixed a bug that resulted in skill numbers not displaying correctly with trainers

🌱 Fixed an issue that could temporarily clear the fog of war on a local map when the screen size resets

🌱 Mac video codec changed to work with updated Unity version





🌸 Adventuring 🐜 Fixed an issue with the little crawly bugs you can step on (for spirit) not moving correctly and being hidden under environment. They are now available for stomping

🌱 Can now speak to Andrade at Forten Lazure after getting caught even if you don’t have enough emeralds to gamble with

🌱 Fixed an issue with the Quartermaster dialogue that could be repeated if you return to speak with her immediately after another conversation.

🌱 Can no longer rest if the party is too scattered





🌸 Maps 🌱 Sea of Sera -> Rozafir water map connection fixed for boat

🌱 Sea of Sera: fixed an issue where sea barrels weren’t able to be rammed into







🌸 Balancing 🌱 Chomp Spiders: some varieties now have reduced health

🌱 Dobra: Reduced attack distance to match animation





🌸 Gameplay 🌱 Fixed bug with Villami conversation where it would exit out after talking to him after he seeks your aid but before his sweet Vesa has been found

🌱 Fixed bug with Padurii child quest where child does not jump from ceiling as expected

🌱 Added a height check to the sight radius so enemies far below or above you cannot detect you and try to engage in combat







🌸 Controller Thanks for catching these @Vern !

🌱 Fixed an issue where moving down the settings menu from main menu messes up the cursor position

🌱 Fixed an issue that happened when pressing the Right Trigger more than once while in the inventory had the character dodge







Thanks everyone who had reports the last week!

