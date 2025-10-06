Thank you for using VR MEDIA VIEWER!!

We updated following contents today.

Version 1.3.1

We have received a report regarding a security vulnerability found in the game engine used to develop this application, and we have made the necessary fixes to the application. In addition, as part of this update, and considering security measures, stability, flexibility of future updates, and compatibility with future VR devices, we have decided to officially release the OpenXR version, which had previously been available as a beta version.

Please make sure to activate the OpenXR runtime before use

Unlike previous versions, the OpenXR version will not launch unless the “Activate OpenXR Runtime” setting is enabled within the device management applications such as SteamVR (HTC VIVE, Valve Index, Pico, etc.), Meta Quest Link (Oculus Quest, Meta Quest), or OpenXR Tools for Windows Mixed Reality (WindowsMR). Examples of how to activate it in the above three applications are listed below, but for other devices, please refer to the respective manuals regarding OpenXR and follow their instructions.

SteamVR



[SteamVR] > [Click upper-left corner] > [Settings] > [OpenXR] > [Set SteamVR as OpenXR Runtime]

Meta Quest Link



[MetaQuestLink] > [Settings] > [General] > [OpenXR Runtime] > [Set Meta Quest Link as Active]

WindowsMR

[Install OpenXR Developer Tools for Windows Mixed Reality from official site] >

[Mixed Reality] > [Installation Status] > [Set as Active Runtime]

The fixes included in this update are as follows.

Fixes in Version 1.3.1 :

- Fix for security vulnerability in game engine.

- Fixed an issue where the recognition timing of VR devices varied depending on the environment.

- Fixed an issue so that a message is displayed in the window when the OpenXR runtime is not properly activated.

About Previous Versions

Although we have now officially released the OpenXR version, if the OpenXR version does not work properly on your system, an alternative version is still available as “1.2.8 - Previous version”, which includes the fix for the security vulnerability. (Please note: In version 1.2.8, due to changes in the game engine specifications, a splash screen will always be displayed at startup. ※ The OpenXR version does not display a splash screen.)

The steps to access Version 1.2.8 are as follows.

[Steam client software] > [Library] > [VR MEDIA VIEWER (right click)] > [Properties] > [Beta] > [Select the beta... (1.2.8 - Previous version)] > Will start downloading (If it doesn't update, try restarting your Steam client)

If you want to revert to the major version, change [Select the beta... (1.2.8 - Previous version)] to [Select the beta... (None)] and the download of the latest version will start (If it doesn't update, try restarting your Steam client)

The fixes included in this update are as follows.

Fixes in Version 1.2.8 :

- Fix for security vulnerability in game engine.

- Due to the game engine's specifications, a splash screen is now displayed at startup.

- Fixed an issue where the recognition timing of VR devices varied depending on the environment.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!