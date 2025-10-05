 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20263577
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Patch:

In response to the recent Unity security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489), we’ve updated and patched the engine to protect against potential exploits. Please update to the latest version to ensure your game remains secure.

General Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Nightmare mode could apply modifiers to the Casino

  • Removed leftover log used for testing item values that was unintentionally left in the last build, causing minor performance issues when items generated

  • Fixed an issue where the fireworks at the Bunker and Plantation could appear during holidays other than the 4th of July

Changed files in this update

