Security Patch:
In response to the recent Unity security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489), we’ve updated and patched the engine to protect against potential exploits. Please update to the latest version to ensure your game remains secure.
General Fixes
Fixed a bug where Nightmare mode could apply modifiers to the Casino
Removed leftover log used for testing item values that was unintentionally left in the last build, causing minor performance issues when items generated
Fixed an issue where the fireworks at the Bunker and Plantation could appear during holidays other than the 4th of July
