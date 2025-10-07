Update 2.2 Hotfix #3 Patch Notes
Fixed issue with floating text when deconstructing drill bot.
Pipe drag mode fixes.
Fixed a desync that could occur when placing drone ports.
Fixed error that could occur when using conveyor drag mode.
Personal/freight elevators can now remove decor while digging.
Fixed performance issue that could occur due to texture streaming.
Improved powerpole rendering in powerline tool.
Fixed issue where the wrong item action buttons where displayed on the powerline tool.
Changed files in this update