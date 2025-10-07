 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20263526 Edited 7 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.2 Hotfix #3 Patch Notes

  • Fixed issue with floating text when deconstructing drill bot.

  • Pipe drag mode fixes.

  • Fixed a desync that could occur when placing drone ports.

  • Fixed error that could occur when using conveyor drag mode.

  • Personal/freight elevators can now remove decor while digging.

  • Fixed performance issue that could occur due to texture streaming.

  • Improved powerpole rendering in powerline tool.

  • Fixed issue where the wrong item action buttons where displayed on the powerline tool.

