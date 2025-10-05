 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20263519 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Polished more aspects of the Tutorial
- Rework many areas within the Basecamp
- Polished Guardians Spear to snap to the exact bone that has been hit.
- Removed hit detection on Guns and Swords.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
