15 October 2025 Build 20263507
Update notes via Steam Community

Build Update Highlights

🆕 Camera Zoom In/Out Zoom the camera in and out to better manage your colony and battles.

⚙️ Mech Movement Improved Mechs respond faster and move more smoothly.

🌪️ Zone 2: Dust Storm Hazard Zone 2 has Dust Storms that slow down your Mechs and Ore Extractors. 

Unlock the [Dust Storm Resistance] in the Tech Tree to keep them moving at full speed!

💾 Save Confirmation Popup After saving your game, you’ll now see a confirmation: [Game Progress Saved]

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

❌ Tutorial Panel “X” Button Fixed The close button on the tutorial panel no longer clicks things behind it.

📊 Detail Panel Live Updates Stats and values update in real-time in the detail panel.

🚛 Ore Extractor Movement Improved Ore Extractors navigate terrain more smoothly.

🎯 Tutorial Progression You’ll now move to the next area only after completing your current objectives.

Play the Demo here:

Join our Discord to stay up to date: https://discord.gg/TdjkBYSVTp

