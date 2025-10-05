 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20263504
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.

Version 1.8.7.1


Bugfix :
- Fix for security vulnerability in game engine.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

Changed files in this update

Windows VR SHOOT AROUND - Realistic basketball simulator - Depot 671741
