Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.
Version 1.8.7.1
Bugfix :
- Fix for security vulnerability in game engine.
Please enjoy!! Thanks!!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.
Bugfix :
- Fix for security vulnerability in game engine.
Please enjoy!! Thanks!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update