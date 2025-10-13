Greetings Heroes! We’ve just launched the Epic Missions Update, a free update for Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

As we teased in our last Steam news post, we’re excited to introduce new game content for you and your co-op buddies to sink your teeth into, such as new short missions, taking you on daring raids in locations such as Spider Caves, Bandit Keeps and Ghostly Crypts and engaging in thrilling fights against bosses returning from Hammerwatch 2!

Those of you craving higher tiers of loot are in luck as the Epic Missions update will now also give you the chance to find and add Epic tiers of armour equipment to your arsenal, granting you even more durability and unique bonus abilities you can utilize on your quests.

As part of this update, we have also focused on improving SteamDeck support for Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, meaning that handheld players will get an even better gaming experience raiding the Dark Citadel on Deck while on the go.

New language support has been a key part of this update, with us adding support for the following languages in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

French

German

Korean

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Traditional Chinese

Simplified Chinese

We’ll also adding additional language support in future updates so fear not if your language isn’t in the game just yet!

See the full update notes below!

Bosses can now drop maps which lead to new short missions. These added missions will take players to new locations like the Spider Caves, Bandit Keep, and a Ghostly Crypt.

Added the Epic tier of armour equipment, every slot except for weapons can now be epic, these are awarded from beating a map mission.

Added a Griffin NPC to town for starting map missions.

Added Ore material to map missions, needed for upgrading epic equipment.

Added a new tier of Blacksmith and Magic Shop buildings.

Health of bosses and elite enemies now scale up faster with New Game+ level.

Stone chapel title is now better at lower levels but scales worse at high levels.

Lowered rare move speed equipment modifier from 10% to 8%.

Playing content at a higher level than your character now gives more experience.

Adjusted equipment drop rates to be based around picked attributes for the played character, so picking a lot of strength means you get more strength gear.

Lowered health gain from Combo Health to 100% from 150%.

Some collision, mini map and art pass fixes to Forest theme.

Applied a Small fix to an entrance to Dark Halls theme.

Adjusted audio listener position.

Changed default resolution when running on a Steam Deck.

Added maps collected accomplishment.

Added architect effect for doubling the chance of finding maps.

To celebrate the release of the Epic Missions Update, we're discounting Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 by 50% until October 27th, so there has never been a better time for you and your co-op buddies to dive in and try out the new content!

