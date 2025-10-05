New Overview

Much more useful & functional components on the overview now> You get a glimpse of your upcoming game, captain selection options and your team and manager stats are much smaller at the base of the view now.

Sliding In To That Wingers DMs like Never Before

From the League tables you can click through to any team and view their squad - like your own players, they want to play and will be unhappy if they aren't playing regularly, giving you a chance to nick better players from under the nose of those weirdos at Morley Telecom or Wicklowby Town.

Awards

Some pomp and ceremony at the end of the season as the best players across all leagues are recognised, along with three golden boot races.