5 October 2025 Build 20263282 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor patch to resolve a security issue identified for games using the Unity game engine.

Also fixed Steam Cloud pointing to the wrong directory on Mac, which I guess has been broken ever since the game released nine-and-a-half years ago O_O

Changed files in this update

Windows The Eyes of Ara Content Depot 454251
  Loading history…
macOS The Eyes of Ara Content MacOS Depot 454252
  Loading history…
