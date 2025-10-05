Minor patch to resolve a security issue identified for games using the Unity game engine.
Also fixed Steam Cloud pointing to the wrong directory on Mac, which I guess has been broken ever since the game released nine-and-a-half years ago O_O
Changed files in this update