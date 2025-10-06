 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20263278 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello bug keepers!

This update is here to celebrate the holiday with everyone — and to let you know that we’ve added mooncakes to the bug feed! Let’s share the festive joy with our little bugs too! 🐛🥮

New Contents

  • Added 5 new landscaping items

  • Added mooncake feed 🥮

Bug Reports

If you run into other bugs or issues, you can go to: Settings (bottom-right corner or ESC) → Function → Bug and fill out the bug report form. For tricky or complex issues, feel free to join our Discord! You're also welcome to join our official player community to raise bugs and chat all things buggy with us! Thanks again for your support and for playing Bugtopia!

