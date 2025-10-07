Welcome back Star Knights!

Important note for controller users

Important note for steam deck users

This beta branch update adds controller support and steam deck support to the beta branch. Since this is a beta, there are likely plenty of bugs to be fixed and improvements to be made.If you are interested in testing the new update, but don't know how to access the beta branch, check out this link here:This update currently supports Xbox 1, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. Support for PlayStation controllers is currently in work.For Steam Deck, the default template layout should be. This is the template that is intended to be used. If you have played Star Knight with a Steam Deck before, the layout might be different and should be changed to