7 October 2025 Build 20263188 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back Star Knights!



This beta branch update adds controller support and steam deck support to the beta branch. Since this is a beta, there are likely plenty of bugs to be fixed and improvements to be made.

If you are interested in testing the new update, but don't know how to access the beta branch, check out this link here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2462090/view/7374170303759278373

Important note for controller users


This update currently supports Xbox 1, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. Support for PlayStation controllers is currently in work.

Important note for steam deck users


For Steam Deck, the default template layout should be Gamepad With Joystick Trackpad. This is the template that is intended to be used. If you have played Star Knight with a Steam Deck before, the layout might be different and should be changed to Gamepad with Joystick Trackpad.

Changed depots in beta branch

