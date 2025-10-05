A new pack of Halloween goodies for your player or guild hall, plus some new content for Whisperdale and a variety of other fixes and adjusts based on your feedback. Happy Haunting!



Boating

▸ Better chances on gifts from treasure chests

▸ Pirate's Sail cannoneering bonus added

▸ Sail size reduced from huge to just quite big

▸ New art for boat repair kits

▸ Karve Deed can now be repaired

▸ Jaws of Thunder xp cap increased



Creatures

▸ Custom diamond golem corpse

▸ Dead Grasping Tentacle corpse looting issue



Map

▸ Issue with cave teleporting

▸ Removed window from shop near Josody portal being used for shenanigans



Tradeskills

▸ Broken lobster traps no longer salvageable due to 'sploits and forget that

▸ Skinning knife degrade issue

▸ Uncut baked pies tell you to cut them with a cake knife



Spawns

▸ Removed some north star pirates that were in goba's waters

▸ Upped chance for GWS to trigger spawn

▸ Rework of newbie spawn areas around Whisperdale: Slimes etc, Spider Queens given custom areas with spider web(there are 5), adjust to make all mob levels progress more naturally out from Whisperdale



Housing

▸ New Halloween Deluxe Pack for your house or hall!

▸ Sledgehammer is reusable

▸ Ants from Ant Trophy will stay in your house

▸ Don't let darker nights get you down. Decorate with a newly updated set of furniture and other goodies to set a spooky mood in your player home or Guild Hall for the Halloween season! Many of the items below give off a spooky glow or have lights and animated effects for added fun. Many thanks to Coralynn/Discordia for a fun collab on the artwork!



- 1 Arcane Recipe Stand

- 1 Arcane Potion Shelf

- 5 Cobwebs (indoor/outdoor)

- 3 Glowing Mushrooms (indoor/outdoor)

- 1 House Cat

- 1 Haunted Tree

- 1 Haunted Headstone (outdoor only)

- 2 Pumpkin Pillars

- 1 Spooky Cauldron (reduces time to craft; gives a random potion from select list on cooldown)

- 4 Spooky Garland

- 1 Spooky Mirror

- 1 The Gloom Reaper (casts a dark light in any space for more effects)



Items

▸ Barnacle hat paperdoll style changed to something functional

▸ Added lvl reqs for leadership items that don't contain info in tooltips

▸ Added ARTIFACT to Baldr's Ruinous Maul tooltip

▸ Removed lvl req on Baneblade

▸ Stone of Whisperdale – reward from Patron

▸ Pendant of Arna’s Blessings and Norco's Celestial Will cancelling the other’s Idol of Arna effect when removed



Quests

▸ Squid Pro Quo quest text updated to reflect new creature spawns

▸ Valmond missing in CK quest stage turn in text

▸ Increased chance to find grandsons while killing Astari spies; drastically increased with quest fortune

▸ Patrons were given a few QoL adjusts:

- Ladies moved to near their Lords

- Patrons give coins which you can spend at the Lady’s shop

- Number of mobs to kill adjusted

- Stone of Silvest/Krog/Whisperdale added to teleport to the Lords

▸ New Main Quest in Whisperdale; not completed yet but you may start it if you are aligned with Whisperdale (Speak with Chancellor Geldryd in Whisperdale’s main hall)

▸ Reduced bow/xbow/thrown lvl req on elf weapon trainer quests to 10 or greater

▸ NEW Whisperdale Slime Quest - Start with Azulum at Tanning Vats in Whisperdale



The Junk Drawer

▸ Increased ID skill gain

▸ Rum Punch duration doubled



