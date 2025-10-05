 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20263169 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new pack of Halloween goodies for your player or guild hall, plus some new content for Whisperdale and a variety of other fixes and adjusts based on your feedback. Happy Haunting!

Boating
▸ Better chances on gifts from treasure chests
▸ Pirate's Sail cannoneering bonus added
▸ Sail size reduced from huge to just quite big
▸ New art for boat repair kits
▸ Karve Deed can now be repaired
▸ Jaws of Thunder xp cap increased

Creatures
▸ Custom diamond golem corpse
▸ Dead Grasping Tentacle corpse looting issue

Map
▸ Issue with cave teleporting
▸ Removed window from shop near Josody portal being used for shenanigans

Tradeskills
▸ Broken lobster traps no longer salvageable due to 'sploits and forget that
▸ Skinning knife degrade issue
▸ Uncut baked pies tell you to cut them with a cake knife

Spawns
▸ Removed some north star pirates that were in goba's waters
▸ Upped chance for GWS to trigger spawn
▸ Rework of newbie spawn areas around Whisperdale: Slimes etc, Spider Queens given custom areas with spider web(there are 5), adjust to make all mob levels progress more naturally out from Whisperdale

Housing
▸ New Halloween Deluxe Pack for your house or hall!
▸ Sledgehammer is reusable
▸ Ants from Ant Trophy will stay in your house
▸ Don't let darker nights get you down. Decorate with a newly updated set of furniture and other goodies to set a spooky mood in your player home or Guild Hall for the Halloween season! Many of the items below give off a spooky glow or have lights and animated effects for added fun. Many thanks to Coralynn/Discordia for a fun collab on the artwork!

- 1 Arcane Recipe Stand
- 1 Arcane Potion Shelf
- 5 Cobwebs (indoor/outdoor)
- 3 Glowing Mushrooms (indoor/outdoor)
- 1 House Cat
- 1 Haunted Tree
- 1 Haunted Headstone (outdoor only)
- 2 Pumpkin Pillars
- 1 Spooky Cauldron (reduces time to craft; gives a random potion from select list on cooldown)
- 4 Spooky Garland
- 1 Spooky Mirror
- 1 The Gloom Reaper (casts a dark light in any space for more effects)

Items
▸ Barnacle hat paperdoll style changed to something functional
▸ Added lvl reqs for leadership items that don't contain info in tooltips
▸ Added ARTIFACT to Baldr's Ruinous Maul tooltip
▸ Removed lvl req on Baneblade
▸ Stone of Whisperdale – reward from Patron
▸ Pendant of Arna’s Blessings and Norco's Celestial Will cancelling the other’s Idol of Arna effect when removed

Quests
▸ Squid Pro Quo quest text updated to reflect new creature spawns
▸ Valmond missing in CK quest stage turn in text
▸ Increased chance to find grandsons while killing Astari spies; drastically increased with quest fortune
▸ Patrons were given a few QoL adjusts:
- Ladies moved to near their Lords
- Patrons give coins which you can spend at the Lady’s shop
- Number of mobs to kill adjusted
- Stone of Silvest/Krog/Whisperdale added to teleport to the Lords
▸ New Main Quest in Whisperdale; not completed yet but you may start it if you are aligned with Whisperdale (Speak with Chancellor Geldryd in Whisperdale’s main hall)
▸ Reduced bow/xbow/thrown lvl req on elf weapon trainer quests to 10 or greater
▸ NEW Whisperdale Slime Quest - Start with Azulum at Tanning Vats in Whisperdale

The Junk Drawer
▸ Increased ID skill gain
▸ Rum Punch duration doubled

