A new pack of Halloween goodies for your player or guild hall, plus some new content for Whisperdale and a variety of other fixes and adjusts based on your feedback. Happy Haunting!
Boating
▸ Better chances on gifts from treasure chests
▸ Pirate's Sail cannoneering bonus added
▸ Sail size reduced from huge to just quite big
▸ New art for boat repair kits
▸ Karve Deed can now be repaired
▸ Jaws of Thunder xp cap increased
Creatures
▸ Custom diamond golem corpse
▸ Dead Grasping Tentacle corpse looting issue
Map
▸ Issue with cave teleporting
▸ Removed window from shop near Josody portal being used for shenanigans
Tradeskills
▸ Broken lobster traps no longer salvageable due to 'sploits and forget that
▸ Skinning knife degrade issue
▸ Uncut baked pies tell you to cut them with a cake knife
Spawns
▸ Removed some north star pirates that were in goba's waters
▸ Upped chance for GWS to trigger spawn
▸ Rework of newbie spawn areas around Whisperdale: Slimes etc, Spider Queens given custom areas with spider web(there are 5), adjust to make all mob levels progress more naturally out from Whisperdale
Housing
▸ New Halloween Deluxe Pack for your house or hall!
▸ Sledgehammer is reusable
▸ Ants from Ant Trophy will stay in your house
▸ Don't let darker nights get you down. Decorate with a newly updated set of furniture and other goodies to set a spooky mood in your player home or Guild Hall for the Halloween season! Many of the items below give off a spooky glow or have lights and animated effects for added fun. Many thanks to Coralynn/Discordia for a fun collab on the artwork!
- 1 Arcane Recipe Stand
- 1 Arcane Potion Shelf
- 5 Cobwebs (indoor/outdoor)
- 3 Glowing Mushrooms (indoor/outdoor)
- 1 House Cat
- 1 Haunted Tree
- 1 Haunted Headstone (outdoor only)
- 2 Pumpkin Pillars
- 1 Spooky Cauldron (reduces time to craft; gives a random potion from select list on cooldown)
- 4 Spooky Garland
- 1 Spooky Mirror
- 1 The Gloom Reaper (casts a dark light in any space for more effects)
Items
▸ Barnacle hat paperdoll style changed to something functional
▸ Added lvl reqs for leadership items that don't contain info in tooltips
▸ Added ARTIFACT to Baldr's Ruinous Maul tooltip
▸ Removed lvl req on Baneblade
▸ Stone of Whisperdale – reward from Patron
▸ Pendant of Arna’s Blessings and Norco's Celestial Will cancelling the other’s Idol of Arna effect when removed
Quests
▸ Squid Pro Quo quest text updated to reflect new creature spawns
▸ Valmond missing in CK quest stage turn in text
▸ Increased chance to find grandsons while killing Astari spies; drastically increased with quest fortune
▸ Patrons were given a few QoL adjusts:
- Ladies moved to near their Lords
- Patrons give coins which you can spend at the Lady’s shop
- Number of mobs to kill adjusted
- Stone of Silvest/Krog/Whisperdale added to teleport to the Lords
▸ New Main Quest in Whisperdale; not completed yet but you may start it if you are aligned with Whisperdale (Speak with Chancellor Geldryd in Whisperdale’s main hall)
▸ Reduced bow/xbow/thrown lvl req on elf weapon trainer quests to 10 or greater
▸ NEW Whisperdale Slime Quest - Start with Azulum at Tanning Vats in Whisperdale
The Junk Drawer
▸ Increased ID skill gain
▸ Rum Punch duration doubled
Halloween Patch 342.910
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Ashen Empires Content Depot 937381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update