Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
5 October 2025 Build 20262983 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We’re thrilled to announce that the Playtest is now open to everyone!

No waiting, no restrictions — jump right in and begin your testing journey today!

As a Playtest participant, your feedback is invaluable. During your play sessions, please:

  • Explore the game’s mechanics and balance

  • Experiment with different card combinations

  • Test multiplayer battles

  • Report any bugs or share your suggestions

Join players from around the world — discuss tactics, share your decks, and find new teammates!

Thank you for joining us on this journey. Together, let’s create the ultimate Galaxy Card Game experience.

Begin your interstellar adventure now!

Galaxy Card Game

