Dear players,

We’re thrilled to announce that the Playtest is now open to everyone!

No waiting, no restrictions — jump right in and begin your testing journey today!

As a Playtest participant, your feedback is invaluable. During your play sessions, please:

Explore the game’s mechanics and balance

Experiment with different card combinations

Test multiplayer battles

Report any bugs or share your suggestions

Join players from around the world — discuss tactics, share your decks, and find new teammates!

Thank you for joining us on this journey. Together, let’s create the ultimate Galaxy Card Game experience.

Begin your interstellar adventure now!

Galaxy Card Game