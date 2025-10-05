 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262981 Edited 5 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Achievements have been enabled! You should now be able to achieve everything in BroomSweeper! **I have had some issues with getting some achievements in the past, but only in testing, not in Playtest Version. If you think you should've gotten an achievement, but didn't, please report it in #bugs ** I have some more ideas for achievements, and if you do, too, please let me know, I am definitely taking suggestions for funny/interesting achievements, especially if you've done something that felt like it *should* have been an achievement.

Next up: some bug fixes and polish features

