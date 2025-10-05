 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262966 Edited 5 October 2025 – 22:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
See the full notes in the discussion thread, but tl;dr (too long didn't read) is a new sandbox with new objects, stability adjustments, and a full music soundtrack.

Changed files in this update

Windows Physics Cake Content Depot 1488671
