5 October 2025 Build 20262857 Edited 5 October 2025 – 22:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Features:
  • Convergence Automation now includes a 'Time Elapsed' mode, allowing players to set a convergence timer threshold.
  • The Convergence Automation settings now display live feedback (Current White Essence or Run Time) below the threshold for improved clarity.

Enhance:
  • The 'Visual Effects' setting 'Low' removes the background stars in the Star Chart and Production screen for improved performance on low-end devices.​
  • Ethereal Shard Mixers now display separate gross production (green arrow) and gross consumption (red arrow) rates, consistent with Essence Mixers.​

Fixes:
  • Names for Constellations appearing before being discovered in the Star Chart.​
  • Manual Control AI no longer erroneously turns OFF or resets its selected PIP template upon refreshing the game.
  • ​Manual Control AI now correctly stops allocating PIPs when its internal 'Manual AI: OFF' toggle is set.
  • Game no longer fails with the GCS Access Error; the Exo 2 font is now hosted locally, removing the external dependency.

