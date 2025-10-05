- Convergence Automation now includes a 'Time Elapsed' mode, allowing players to set a convergence timer threshold.
- The Convergence Automation settings now display live feedback (Current White Essence or Run Time) below the threshold for improved clarity.
Enhance:
- The 'Visual Effects' setting 'Low' removes the background stars in the Star Chart and Production screen for improved performance on low-end devices.
- Ethereal Shard Mixers now display separate gross production (green arrow) and gross consumption (red arrow) rates, consistent with Essence Mixers.
Fixes:
- Names for Constellations appearing before being discovered in the Star Chart.
- Manual Control AI no longer erroneously turns OFF or resets its selected PIP template upon refreshing the game.
- Manual Control AI now correctly stops allocating PIPs when its internal 'Manual AI: OFF' toggle is set.
- Game no longer fails with the GCS Access Error; the Exo 2 font is now hosted locally, removing the external dependency.
