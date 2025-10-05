Fixed an incorrect code reference that caused the tornado to operate at the wrong speed.
Addressed incorrect lifecycle issues for certain models.
Adjusted the AI logic for the tornado—it now tends to behave more mischievously or lackadaisically, rather than relentlessly pursuing as before. However, it will still maintain a certain level of strategy and challenge to ensure engaging gameplay.
Thank you to all players who have provided reviews or suggestions for this game.
Changed files in this update