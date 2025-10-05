 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262818 Edited 5 October 2025 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an incorrect code reference that caused the tornado to operate at the wrong speed.

  • Addressed incorrect lifecycle issues for certain models.

  • Adjusted the AI logic for the tornado—it now tends to behave more mischievously or lackadaisically, rather than relentlessly pursuing as before. However, it will still maintain a certain level of strategy and challenge to ensure engaging gameplay.

Thank you to all players who have provided reviews or suggestions for this game.

