 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20262795 Edited 5 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update:
  • Game has been updated to include Unity's latest security patch.
  • Added an additional costume. You can unlock it if you collect at least 32 Hope Bells.
  • Added a sign at the start of the game telling the player how to skip text.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2025971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link