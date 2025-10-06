We can't believe it either: Splittown is out of Early Access! 🎉

You can pick up Splittown 1.0 right now at -20% discount as part of Finnish Games Week 2025. We’re not planning any discount deeper than our launch discount for at least the next 12 months, so no need to wait until Christmas sale!

What's new since EA:

You provided wonderful feedback during the Early Access period, and we listened. The full list of changes is too long to share, but some of the highlights:

All new adventures with Otis. Many of you pointed out that Nimby's best buddy Otis felt underdeveloped during EA. Good news! There is now a whole DLC-sized chunk of content (in a new part of the city) where you get to unravel more of the secrets of Splittown with him!

All-around beefier main story. With 40 new dialogue branches, 4 new characters and more than 700 frames of new animation, the adventure feels more polished and interactive than ever before.

30+ achievements. Find easter eggs, hidden gags and cause irreparable damage to the citizens of Splittown all in order to satisfy your digital hoarding instinct.

Item highlight and in-game hints. This was a tough one, but so many of you asked. Not everyone has the time for endless pixel hunting anymore (adult responsibilities, amirite?) Give the Wimp Phone a call when you are feeling stuck, or toggle on Wimp-Vision™️to highlight interactive items.

Controller and Steam Deck support. New on-screen glyphs automatically update when switching between a controller and a keyboard. All puzzles have been adjusted to be completeable on a controller as well as the mouse and keyboard.

Unlockable making-of content. Nearly a hundred pieces of early art, in-development screenshots and other curios for you to find. Collect duckies hidden around Splittown to unlock these extras!

More hotkeys, more convenience. When playing on mouse and keyboard, you can now use WASD and the arrow keys to navigate menus and interactive scenes. Every inch of the UI has been made slicker and more fun to use.

Native Linux, always. We heard our Linux fans loud and clear: no Proton shenanigans this time around!

Oh, and a metric ton of bug fixes. Like so many that it's not even funny.

Shoutout to our QA Tomi, who joined the project at the tail end to help us manage all of this.

None of this would have been possible without all who supported us in EA by writing bug reports, commenting on the Steam forums or our Discord channel! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you ❤️

What's next after 1.0?

For the month of October, we'll take a moment to recuperate and rest. The crunch to get 1.0 out the door has taken a toll. Our team will still be on standby to answer your questions here on Steam and on our Discord, and to issue hot fixes if any issues arise, but besides that updates will likely be sparse.

After the launch, we do still want to provide some free content additions to the game, including a fully voiced developer commentary mode. Look forward to that as a free update towards the end of the year!