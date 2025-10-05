Hello everyone!

First of all, thank you to everyone who played the game.

After the launch, we discovered and fixed some issues and bugs.

We will continue to monitor and improve the game going forward.

#Convenience

-Pressing the ESC key now closes open windows in order

-A confirmation popup now appears when resetting the stat vending machine

-Weapon types are now shown in the weapon selection window

-Fixed incorrect graphics on village objects

#Bug Fixes

-Fixed some achievements that could not be completed (first stage clear / all stat upgrades)

-Cleared achievements now display correctly on the results screen

-[Controller] Fixed issue where village selection could not be made in certain cases