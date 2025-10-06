Just kidding! No matter what kind of mooncake, they all carry the blessing of reunion.
Lolis wishes all Players a happy National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival!
All Update Items
New AdditionsAdded interfaces for online features.
Additional Local Backup FunctionUpdated with a local backup feature.
VPet will now create additional game save backups outside of Steam Cloud synchronization.
At each startup, it will verify whether the two different save files are consistent,
helping to prevent save data loss due to switching Steam accounts.
However, this may cause a prompt for users with multiple computers when switching devices—just ignore it.
As this is a save-related update, it was released in early September as a beta version. After half a month of testing with no bugs detected, it has now been pushed to the stable version.
- Added support for loading saves not stored in cloud backups via settings
- Local backup and automatic verification to prevent save loss caused by Steam Cloud sync
- Mouse passthrough default set to 60% transparency
- Mid-Autumn Festival update
Fixes
- Fixed crash when adding the "linux" parameter to launch options
- fix: use ToLowerInvariant() for culture-invariant string conversion by ozgurce-ozturkce
- Fixed incorrect display when toggling startup launch option
- Fixed issue where exporting all photos from the gallery only exported the current photo
- Added check for backup save existence before loading
- Fixed potential exploit allowing unlimited money through birthday cake
- Fixed possible errors caused by photo sorting and display in the gallery
Special Thanks to the Following Testers
ozgurce-ozturkce, MAX-TAB, scar1etsky, Meltryllis163, ThePlayer453403, gordon0907, and all who participated in testing or submitted issues.
Note: Due to the high volume of messages, we may not see all submissions. Please email us or comment directly under this announcement if you encounter any issues.
