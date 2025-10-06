All Update Items

Additional Local Backup Function

Added support for loading saves not stored in cloud backups via settings



Local backup and automatic verification to prevent save loss caused by Steam Cloud sync



Mouse passthrough default set to 60% transparency



Mid-Autumn Festival update



Fixes

Fixed crash when adding the "linux" parameter to launch options



fix: use ToLowerInvariant() for culture-invariant string conversion by ozgurce-ozturkce



Fixed incorrect display when toggling startup launch option



Fixed issue where exporting all photos from the gallery only exported the current photo



Added check for backup save existence before loading



Fixed potential exploit allowing unlimited money through birthday cake



Fixed possible errors caused by photo sorting and display in the gallery



Come check out the mooncakes with Lolis! This year, should we try the iron-hard lotus seed paste mooncake first? Or the tough mixed-nuts mooncake? Or perhaps the overly sweet red bean paste mooncake? Could it be the weird-taste ham mooncake? Or maybe the tooth-freezing snow skin mooncake?Just kidding! No matter what kind of mooncake, they all carry the blessing of reunion.Lolis wishes all Players a happy National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival!Added interfaces for online features.Updated with a local backup feature.VPet will now create additional game save backups outside of Steam Cloud synchronization.At each startup, it will verify whether the two different save files are consistent,helping to prevent save data loss due to switching Steam accounts.However, this may cause a prompt for users with multiple computers when switching devices—just ignore it.As this is a save-related update, it was released in early September as a beta version. After half a month of testing with no bugs detected, it has now been pushed to the stable version.ozgurce-ozturkce, MAX-TAB, scar1etsky, Meltryllis163, ThePlayer453403, gordon0907, and all who participated in testing or submitted issues.Note: Due to the high volume of messages, we may not see all submissions. Please email us or comment directly under this announcement if you encounter any issues.