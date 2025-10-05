Preview Eventv18.2
Changes:
- Recompiled game with Unity 2022.3.62f2 in order to mitigate CVE-2025-59489.
v19 Sneak Peek
Well, this is awkward. I was going to write a developer diary this weekend, but I ended up having to update the stable version to v18.2 to address the recent Unity security vulnerability. So I'll just leave you all with a little teaser image of what I've been working on--it should land in the preview branch later today if you'd like to try it out!
Changed depots in preview branch