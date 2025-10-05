 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262611
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Preview Eventv18.2

Changes:

- Recompiled game with Unity 2022.3.62f2 in order to mitigate CVE-2025-59489.

v19 Sneak Peek

Well, this is awkward. I was going to write a developer diary this weekend, but I ended up having to update the stable version to v18.2 to address the recent Unity security vulnerability. So I'll just leave you all with a little teaser image of what I've been working on--it should land in the preview branch later today if you'd like to try it out!

Changed depots in preview branch

Windows Depot 2897241
