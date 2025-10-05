Hello Everyone! You have been starved of Gone fishing content for over a week now so I got some fresh new content for you to enjoy!



Content:

Added Discord presence, this will allow players to see what map, difficulty, and day you are on while playing gone fishing. This will be displayed as your activity on your discord profile.

Added a new song on the radio called “In The Pines”.

With the new nighttime creature, a new mechanic has been added, the “struggle” mechanic. This will allow you to escape death and give you a second chance. This new mechanic will eventually be expanded to other creatures as well.

New content on the map:

Added a new map: “The Canyons”. This map is currently in its “Beta” phase and will receive new content over the upcoming weeks. The intention with this map is to incorporate more player feedback prior to releasing it in its finished state.

Optimizations:

Fixed a massive CPU bottleneck issue that caused slow performance. This issue was related to the nav mesh used by the ai.

Massive optimizations for the foliage on each map resulting in 25%-100% more frames depending on the Map.

General Fixes:

Removed the free chasmcaller (Tentacle) from spawning in the lake map.

Made the Chasm Caller tunnel have a max “enter” rate of 1 person in per 5 seconds. (to avoid issues when players jump in at the same time!

Fixed a bug where the Sticky Hook perk would allow players to NEVER snap their lines.

Line Will now snap after 1.25 seconds in the “Red” and with Sticky hook this value is changed to after 2 seconds of being in the “Red”

Added Hardchecks to make sure that the “reeling” Sfx does not get stuck playing forever!

Fixed an Exploit where players could “Fish” under the terrain.

Fixed Exploit where players could Drop a bait while fishing to reuse their bait. (Now resets fishing when bait unequipped.

Fixed an Exploit where players would have a fish on the line and then scroll off to keep bait if the fish was not the desired fish. Now intentionally snapping your own line will result in you losing the bait.

Fixed the small blur/odd post-processing filter that would drift across the screen

Fixed bug where players would not unlock the NESSIE achievement

Fixed Certain audios not being affected by the master slider