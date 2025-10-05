Changes:
Added Saplings to Catarina's shop
Bugfixes:
Fixed Aquariums
Fixed some tooltips on large resolutions
Fixed an obscure null pointer
Fixed a price calculation bug for indiscrete items
0.77.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update