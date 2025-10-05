 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20262547 Edited 5 October 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Security Patch

Été v.1.1.1 immediately brings a security patch following a vulnerability found in the Unity engine this week that affects all Unity games. It is highly recommend to update as soon as possible.

You can learn more about this Unity vulnerability via this PC Gamer article: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/unity-has-found-a-security-vulnerability-that-has-sat-dormant-for-almost-a-decade-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/

Performance Patch out of beta

This version also brings the performance patch improvements from v.1.1.0 into the default Steam branch, meaning all users will now have access to them.

To read more about the performance improvements, have a look at the release notes for v.1.1.0 Beta here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1065070/view/598512824536269893?l=english

As usual, please report any issue you may encounter with the update on Discord or in the Steam Discussions! I'll be monitoring them closely over the coming days in case anything comes up.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1065071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link