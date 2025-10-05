Security PatchÉté v.1.1.1 immediately brings a security patch following a vulnerability found in the Unity engine this week that affects all Unity games. It is highly recommend to update as soon as possible.
You can learn more about this Unity vulnerability via this PC Gamer article: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/unity-has-found-a-security-vulnerability-that-has-sat-dormant-for-almost-a-decade-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/
Performance Patch out of betaThis version also brings the performance patch improvements from v.1.1.0 into the default Steam branch, meaning all users will now have access to them.
To read more about the performance improvements, have a look at the release notes for v.1.1.0 Beta here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1065070/view/598512824536269893?l=english
As usual, please report any issue you may encounter with the update on Discord or in the Steam Discussions! I'll be monitoring them closely over the coming days in case anything comes up.
Changed files in this update