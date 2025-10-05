 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262535 Edited 5 October 2025 – 21:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix @ 4:10pm CST
- Cart would try to attach to player if player was force disconnected
- Yorlen Harbor Ale Checkpoint would not take your coins
- Yolren Harbor Main Gate shortcut to Ivernox is now operational.
- Adjust Player torch light

Changed files in this update

Depot 2932961
  • Loading history…
