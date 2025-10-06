 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20262430 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for your continued support and passion for our game.

To provide a safer and more stable gaming environment,
we have implemented a fix for the recent Unity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).

Please update your game to the latest version to ensure you have the most complete security protection.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

