Hello everyone. A quick announcement to inform you that two patches have been released to fix numerous bugs in the game and add a secret 13th achievement.



Here is the list of bugs fixed in this latest version:



- Glider animation that played twice



- Achievements unlocked from the start of the game when starting a new game



- Some dialogues were associated with the wrong character.



- Fixed a cutscene where the character was still visible after the animation.



- Fixed French text translations.



- Added a 13th secret achievement.



- Added a new character.



- Added a new secret to the island.



- Fixed Photo Mode (to be confirmed).



I would like to thank everyone who discovered the bugs as soon as the game was released. I apologize for any inconvenience.



The next patch will contain further fixes for certain graphical aspects of the game.



See you soon!



Antoine, dev @ Black Frog Studio

