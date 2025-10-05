Hello everyone. A quick announcement to inform you that two patches have been released to fix numerous bugs in the game and add a secret 13th achievement.
Here is the list of bugs fixed in this latest version:
- Glider animation that played twice
- Achievements unlocked from the start of the game when starting a new game
- Some dialogues were associated with the wrong character.
- Fixed a cutscene where the character was still visible after the animation.
- Fixed French text translations.
- Added a 13th secret achievement.
- Added a new character.
- Added a new secret to the island.
- Fixed Photo Mode (to be confirmed).
I would like to thank everyone who discovered the bugs as soon as the game was released. I apologize for any inconvenience.
The next patch will contain further fixes for certain graphical aspects of the game.
See you soon!
Antoine, dev @ Black Frog Studio
