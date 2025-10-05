 Skip to content
5 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone. A quick announcement to inform you that two patches have been released to fix numerous bugs in the game and add a secret 13th achievement.

Here is the list of bugs fixed in this latest version:

- Glider animation that played twice

- Achievements unlocked from the start of the game when starting a new game

- Some dialogues were associated with the wrong character.

- Fixed a cutscene where the character was still visible after the animation.

- Fixed French text translations.

- Added a 13th secret achievement.

- Added a new character.

- Added a new secret to the island.

- Fixed Photo Mode (to be confirmed).

I would like to thank everyone who discovered the bugs as soon as the game was released. I apologize for any inconvenience.

The next patch will contain further fixes for certain graphical aspects of the game.

See you soon!

Antoine, dev @ Black Frog Studio

