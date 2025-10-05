 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262365
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added new faction: The Withered Hand. A faction centered around necromancy.

  • Added repair and deconstruct buttons to guard towers.

  • Added support for AI factions to use research.

Changes

  • When upgrading resource buildings, or investing in research it now uses available resources from all towns and the command unit proportionally.

  • Changed camera following to apply to all units and not just player controlled units.

  • Changed the camera following behavior so that you can move the camera around while following the unit.

  • Changed guard towers to gain stats when leveling up.

  • Updated character sprites of 4 units.

  • Changed worker upgrade cost to cap at 1,000 silver.

  • Minor performance optimizations.

Bug fixes

  • Made improvements to hopefully reduce the chance of crashes happening.

  • Fixed enemy units not being able to hit guard towers.

  • Fixed workers not being able to harvest resources after loading.

  • Fixed missing translations for some skills.

  • Fixed migration not saving garrison size.

  • Fixed not being able to send units to a garrison in some cases despite there being space available.

  • Fixed some buttons not being affected by volume control.

  • Fixed silver being deducted when trying to hire a mercenary but being at the unit cap.

  • Fixed guard towers not working properly.

  • Fixed settlers not being removed when they settle while automated.

  • Fixed not being able to upgrade resource buildings in some cases.

Changed files in this update

