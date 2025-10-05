Added support for AI factions to use research.

Added repair and deconstruct buttons to guard towers.

Added new faction: The Withered Hand. A faction centered around necromancy.

Changed worker upgrade cost to cap at 1,000 silver.

Changed guard towers to gain stats when leveling up.

Changed the camera following behavior so that you can move the camera around while following the unit.

Changed camera following to apply to all units and not just player controlled units.

When upgrading resource buildings, or investing in research it now uses available resources from all towns and the command unit proportionally.

Made improvements to hopefully reduce the chance of crashes happening.

Fixed enemy units not being able to hit guard towers.

Fixed workers not being able to harvest resources after loading.

Fixed missing translations for some skills.

Fixed migration not saving garrison size.

Fixed not being able to send units to a garrison in some cases despite there being space available.

Fixed some buttons not being affected by volume control.

Fixed silver being deducted when trying to hire a mercenary but being at the unit cap.

Fixed guard towers not working properly.

Fixed settlers not being removed when they settle while automated.