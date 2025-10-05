 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262291 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-FPS Optimization: Tree models in the old village have been replaced to improve performance. European alders have been replaced with chestnut trees, and grass textures have been reduced. As a result, FPS has been stabilized on high settings.

-Intro Story Fix: The opening comic (intro cutscene) now plays only once during the first load of the game session. It will no longer appear after restarting within the same session.
-General Stability Improvements: Minor issues related to level transitions and object rendering have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4040031
