-FPS Optimization: Tree models in the old village have been replaced to improve performance. European alders have been replaced with chestnut trees, and grass textures have been reduced. As a result, FPS has been stabilized on high settings.



-Intro Story Fix: The opening comic (intro cutscene) now plays only once during the first load of the game session. It will no longer appear after restarting within the same session.

-General Stability Improvements: Minor issues related to level transitions and object rendering have been fixed.