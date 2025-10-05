-FPS Optimization: Tree models in the old village have been replaced to improve performance. European alders have been replaced with chestnut trees, and grass textures have been reduced. As a result, FPS has been stabilized on high settings.
-Intro Story Fix: The opening comic (intro cutscene) now plays only once during the first load of the game session. It will no longer appear after restarting within the same session.
-General Stability Improvements: Minor issues related to level transitions and object rendering have been fixed.
Minor Bugfixes and Optimization:
