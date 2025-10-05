A new update is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

Featuring a complete rework to flight code, major bug fixes, new options for servers and deep optimizations among many other improvements, read on for the highlights...

"HYBRID SERVER" SUPPORT

The ability for a server to rotate between different game modes is something that a few enterprising server operators managed to hack in by themselves, but was never official... until now.

As of this update, we've added new options and checks in the game code to make "Hybrid Servers" officially supported. This is a more robust implementation than the workarounds server owners have tried in the past to achieve multi-mode matches, and will be coming to the new PlayStation version as well.

Currently it swaps between Get to the Chopper and Team Deathmatch, with the number of rounds for each able to be specified in the server's config file. Map rotation will auto-swap between the two modes based on these variables, making for a consistent experience.

The values for dedicated server owners to edit in PrimalCarnageGame.ini include:

NumberOfRoundsUntilTDM (2 by default)

NumberOfRoundsUntilGTTC (6 by default)

?bHybridServer=True (add to URL to enable)

Note: NumberOfRounds must be greater than 0 for the switch to happen, so if it's currently TDM and the NumberOfRoundsUntilGTTC is set to 0 or less, it wont switch.

There are several other sever-related improvements this patch, from increasing the client-server data rate to reduce packet loss and optimizing netcode in genreal, to reducing the likelihood of map rotation selecting a variant of the same map, and fixing issues with teleporting / jittering at high ping.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

Over the past couple patches we started introducing "button buffering" which stores inputs ready to be used when timers / cooldowns are up. It's something that makes gameplay feel a lot smoother in general, and has been expanded to almost all areas of the game as of this update. Whether it's holding the use button while running to a corpse, or just being able to jump more reliably, controls will feel less clunky.

Various actions like swapping weapons and melee have had animation tweaks and timing adjustments to be more responsive. You can now swap between double tap or hold for heavy melee attacks with the new Heavy Melee Mode gameplay option (Hold is now default).

FLYING FIXES AND UPGRADES

This update has major overhauls to how flying works and feels, with new options and mechanics!

Flying is now a much smoother experience, with less chance of being knocked out of flight when brushing past objects. Landing now ocurrs based on angle of descent combined with how long you've been angled that way.

Due to how much the new system has improved things, the Avoid Landing option has been removed since it was no longer needed, especially with this next new feature...

FREEFALL is a new ability where by pressing R you immediately start plummeting downwards vertically. There's a terminal velocity but it's a good way to both land quickly and avoid incoming gunfire in the air.

You can exit freefall by tapping the special move key (default Alt) to enter hover mode, or holding "Jump" to ascend, maintaing a little momentum in the process. Note: stamina does not regen in Freefall.

Hover Mode has also been reworked a bit to be more responsive and fix various exploits / bugs with it. When using gamepads, tapping the Use button in flight now enters Freefall while holding is hover mode.

SPIN ATTACK is a variation of Tupa's air ram, a skill move that involves landing from freefall then instantly taking back off next to an enemy. This triggers a special spinning charge attack if you time it right...

Flyers no longer automatically enter flight shortly after walking off a ledge, instead they'll enter the freefall state. This allows for some skilled ambush attacks. The old behaviour of auto-recovery from ledges is now a gameplay setting, but flying too hard into a wall still causes the fall to flight behaviour.

Various bugs have been resolved relating to flight and flyers in general, one of the biggest fixes is to do with Pteranodon's grab attack. We're hopeful that the upgrades we made will no longer allow humans to be dropped under the map and prevent Pteras from phasing through the ground when grabbing.

Due to these fixes, you can now fly downwards after grabbing as Ptera again, however there are limits to how low you can go and you move slower while doing so.

Finally - killing a Ptera at the splitsecond they grab someone should no longer result in their victim being stuck in a state of demonic possession (we're aware there's other ways to cause this, but are still waiting for our local exorcist to get back to us after last time).

EXPERIMENTAL:

Alternate Flamesaws (Preview)

There are few changes to the Flamesaw's flamethrower this update, the biggest is that it now briefly accumulates damage when firing if particles miss the target. So within a small window of less than a second, if some of the flames don't quite land they'll still count and deal damage. We felt this neccessary to improve the flamethrower's reliability since it uses the actual flame particles to determine valid hits.

However, the more exciting inclusion is an entirely alternate version of the Flamesaw!

Lately in Open Testing we've been playing around with reworks to a few weapons, starting with shotguns and now the Flamesaw. These rehauled guns may make their way into Phase Two if they end up working out. For now, you can try them yourselves by activating a few development console commands.

As admin with EnableCheats activated, enter the following to try the new Flamesaw(s) out:

Admin GiveWeapon PrimalCarnageGame.PCWeapon_Flamesaw_Reverse

Admin GiveWeapon PrimalCarnageGame.PCWeapon_FlameSaw_OverHeat

The major difference with the Alternate Flamesaw is a reversed pressure mechanic, where damage builds up over time instead of it being a short window at the start of blasting. This is all still highly experimental and requires tuning. It's probably more than a little OP currently.

Our reasoning for the reversal is that it just felt more natural in general - users were having a hard time being effective with the current overpressure mechanic. It'll take a bit more tinkering, but basically this test weapon is pretty close to how the flamethrower will behave when Version 3.2 arrrives.

Version 3.1.94

FULL CHANGELOG

SERVER CHANGES

NEW server option for running "Hybrid Servers" - swaps between TDM and GTTC (launch map with ?bHybridServer=True to enable)

added config values for number of rounds before switching modes for Hybrid Servers ( NumberOfRoundsUntilTDM / NumberOfRoundsUntilGTTC )

reduced likelihood of map rotation swapping to a variant of the map you just played on

added extra sanity checks to verify a map exists before map rotation tries swapping to it

fixed the game only doing one round when swapping between different modes on map travel

increased client-server data rates to avoid complete global saturation

fixed a desynchronization issue where reloading then sprinting could make you "teleport"

optimizations to reduce how many packets need to be sent from clients

the "friendly fire" server cheat now takes into account more damage types

can now launch a map with the command ?bFreeRoamFriendlyFire=True (enables it without requiring cheat input first, FR-only)

HUMAN CHANGES

fixed heavy melee attack not being cancelled if grabbed by Ptera while dashing

tweaked the melee timers, can melee slightly earlier while equipping a weapon

fixed certain burn types such as molotovs not igniting Cryo acid pools

fixed blowing up dynamite with the flamethrower being framerate dependant

input buffering now works better when switching fire modes with the Flame Slammer

fix for Flamesaw sometimes auto-firing when spawning

fix for a muzzle flash occurring when holding alt fire while swapping to a scoped weapon

fixed Pyro's default throwable STILL being dynamite, as molotovs are clearly more in-character

fixed dual weapon reload sounds getting cancelled when loading one then the other

fixed bug where throwing or meleeing then reloading would not play a reload animation

fixed a visual bug with sniper rifle scope overlay when holstering

fixed a visual bug with experimental 3D sniper rifle scope

fixed an issue with input buffering and scoping

attached net ball to Trapper's hand during net pitcher taunt

smoother transitions for first person animations such as melee and weapon swap

made sprinting cancel firing animations on weapons in a more natural way

scaled up the flamethrower third person fire effect

animation fixes to make Flamesaw able to be aimed up and down better

flamethrower damage calculation now has a bit of leeway when particles miss smaller targets

fixed bug where clipping into something would prevent any bonus damage from being applied by flamethrower

EXPERIMENTAL: Added new version of Flamesaw with "reversed" pressure mechanic (currently equippable via cheats / console command)

FLYER CHANGES

NEW Freefall ability for Flyers - press R in flight to instantly start falling

You can recover from Freefall by pressing "jump" or tapping the special movement key

On gamepad, tap the "Use" button to enter / exit Freefall, or hold it to enter hover mode

Entering regular flight from Freefall will maintain your momentum / speed

Stamina restoration is blocked while in Freefall

Similar to diving, Freefall will extinguish pterosaurs who are on fire

NEW bonus attack for Tupa - if you manually Freefall to the ground then take off fast enough, you will fall do a special spinning charge attack.

Major rework to hover flight mode fixing several bugs and inconsistencies with it

Ptera is now forced out of hover mode after grabbing someone while they were hovering

Modified engine flight physics to reduce getting caught on terrain or walls in flight

Fix for Flyers shooting up into the sky when bumping into certain objects

Flight in general should be smooother when playing at high ping

Added terminal velocity for Flyers when falling (air resistance that scales with fall speed)

added a short speed boost during takeoff for Flyers

improved flyer takeoff behaviour, can now change direction while entering flight easily

changed the way take off and landing animations work to look a bit better

ensured that Tupa cannot enter hover mode during a dive bomb attack

added more safety precautions around ptera grabbing, such as making sure you're actually in flight

completely rewrote how we handle ptera-human collisions when grabbing someone

any victims who are dropped under the level are now teleported back to ground level

Ptera can now fly downwards after grabbing someone again (but not too low)

extra checks to ensure Ptera is forced to drop a victim if netted or stunned

killing a Ptera at the moment of grabbing no longer makes their victim enter a state of demonic possession

OTHER DINO CHANGES

added button buffering to dinosaur special attacks

made it easier for smaller dinos to remove nets from allies

dinosaurs can now interrupt the net escape animation by attacking

tweaked Cerato tailswipe to be slightly less clunky at times

allowed Cerato head tracking while sprinting in the roared state

reduced instant hit damage of Pachy primary attack in the roar state from 35 to 20

fixed bug where raptors could keep mauling a target while netted / stunned during a pounce

fixed targeting arcs for pounce and spit going wonky when aiming on steep slopes

allowed STARTING a charged spit when looking behind (can't release if still looking backwards)

fixed bug where spitters would still have charged spit animations after cancelling a charge

added a minimum delay between spit dry fire sounds to reduce spamming

fix for Tyrants being able to sprint while bracing if they initiate a brace when already sprinting

slight reduction in Tyrant trample cylinder size

new corpse eating gore particles for Tyrants

Spitters now have more unique animations to set them apart and low health animation blends

various minor taunt animation fixes for Rex, Spino, Cerato and more

Novaraptors can now wear the construction helmet cosmetic

ADDITIONAL CHANGES

added more input buffer cases to reduce button clunkiness, such as the Use key

engine now does more efficient terrain checks for whether players are on level ground

fixed a few places where the code was trying to divide by zero

fixed being able to hide usernames with markup tags

fixed exploit that allowed prohibited commands to be used in competitive games

slightly more zoomed out default FOV in customizer

vfx particle optimizations

STEAM AUTUMN SALE

There's less than 24 HOURS left to get 50% OFF Primal Carnage: Extinction and the PCE 4-Pack!

Not only that, but every DLC for PCE is also 25% off til the Autumn Sale ends, including the official soundtrack which will be getting a free expansion with more than 40 minutes of new music soon!

But I Wanna Get Spooky!

This is a pretty big update so we're releasing it earlier in the month to check for any serious issues and get feedback on the new changes, instead of waiting for Halloween. Nothing too spooky just yet...

Expect a frighteningly good set of fresh new skins, mutations and more coming later this month!

For now, we hope you enjoy this latest update! Scare you soon...

Join the Official Discord !

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team