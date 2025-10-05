 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20262248 Edited 5 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Engine Update

  • Updated the engine to Unity 6 (6000.2.6f2)

  • While this update was done due to an engine-level security vulnerability, it should come with some minor performance increases, as well as the ability to add more features in the future.

  • A quick optimization pass was also done on our side of the code, resulting in a bit better CPU performance.

QoL

  • Reworked the settings menu to have different tabs for different settings, decluttering the UI.

  • Added a dark mode for flashbangs.

  • Added audio volume settings.

    • Added an audio test sequence.

  • Added audio effects to the flashbang and stim inhalant (tinnitus and low-pass filter).

    • Effects can be disabled in settings.

  • Added a version number display to the lobby menu.

  • Added scripts to automatically delete settings-related registry entries when uninstalling. (Only available on Windows 10 or 11 machines)

Thanks for playing
- Thomas & Camden

