Engine Update
Updated the engine to Unity 6 (6000.2.6f2)
While this update was done due to an engine-level security vulnerability, it should come with some minor performance increases, as well as the ability to add more features in the future.
A quick optimization pass was also done on our side of the code, resulting in a bit better CPU performance.
QoL
Reworked the settings menu to have different tabs for different settings, decluttering the UI.
Added a dark mode for flashbangs.
Added audio volume settings.
Added an audio test sequence.
Added audio effects to the flashbang and stim inhalant (tinnitus and low-pass filter).
Effects can be disabled in settings.
Added a version number display to the lobby menu.
Added scripts to automatically delete settings-related registry entries when uninstalling. (Only available on Windows 10 or 11 machines)
Thanks for playing
- Thomas & Camden
Changed files in this update