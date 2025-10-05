Quick word before

Sorry for the small updates! I'm currently working on my game and won't be able to work on huge updates until I'm done developing it - meaning that you'll keep seeing smaller updates for the next 3-5 months.

I have prepared the app for this dev break earlier this year via revamps & feature additions (e.g. automations getting supercharged via always-on automations, workshop's redesign, expandable actions, dropdown categories, better search, permissions search, help menus, better keyboard control etc) - I hope they're enough to count as an apology for the rest of the year.

Changelog

6th Oct 2025

New command icons! Signal Bars, Hexagon, Cogwheel, Star, Chevrons and Arrows.

ActionPalette works without creating any commands!

Custom ID Selector for "Disable/Re-enable Component"

New permissions: Pin Messages (recently added by Discord), Use Application Commands, Use External Commands.

14th Sep 2025

Command icons! Simply right click a command and hit the smiley in the top right corner to give it an icon.

Volume controls! You can now set your music's volume.

Modals V2! Show modals with select menus and more! No changes needed on your side to create this, we have not created a separate action for this, you can simply add the new components onto your existing action.